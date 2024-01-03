Attachment of properties: BKU (Charuni) threatens stir over sugarcane growers’ dues

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 2

Raising concerns of sugarcane growers, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) today held a Kisan Panchayat and threatened to launch an agitation if the payments of the sugarcane farmers were not cleared due to the attachment of properties of Naraingarh Sugar Mills Limited.The union has called another panchayat on January 30.

As per the call given, the farmers gathered near the sugar mills for deciding the future course of action. The union submitted a memorandum to the SDM Naraingarh and CEO of Sugar Mills for the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Cane Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, Ambala. Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “The mills owes about Rs 80 crore in the form of cane payment and crop loan taken in the name of farmers. We will not approach the Supreme Court directly and we demand that the government should represent the farmers in the Supreme Court. It should take the responsibility of the payments of the farmers as the mills is being run under the supervision of the government.”

“The buyers of the mills must be told in advance that the mills owes crores of rupees to the farmers. It has been decided that we will not allow any person or firm to take over the possession of the mills till the farmers are taken into confidence that their payments will be cleared on priority. Besides this, the farmers also demand interest on delayed payments”, he added.

The union chief asked the farmers to ensure that the mills continued to get the sugarcane stocks so that the crushing was not affected, otherwise, it would cause losses to the mills and the payments would not be cleared.

The union has also installed boards outside the sugar mills with the warning that they will not allow the transfer of possession till the dues are not cleared.

Naraingarh SDM and Sugar Mills CEO C Jayasharadha, who reached the spot, informed the farmers that the issue of interest on delayed payments could be discussed for which a meeting would be held in February-end with the farmers. A case related to the interest is also pending in the High Court. The SDM said, “The issue of attachment of properties is in the Supreme Court and we have apprised the court about the ongoing issues. The government and the administration are taking all necessary steps in view of the farmers’ welfare. The next hearing in the court is on February 13. All demands raised by the farmers will be discussed with the higher authorities.”

Farmers led by Samyukta Kisan Mazdoor Inquilab Union leader also held a demonstration.

