 Attachment of properties: BKU (Charuni) threatens stir over sugarcane growers’ dues : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Attachment of properties: BKU (Charuni) threatens stir over sugarcane growers’ dues

Attachment of properties: BKU (Charuni) threatens stir over sugarcane growers’ dues

Another Kisan Panchayat on Jan 30

Attachment of properties: BKU (Charuni) threatens stir over sugarcane growers’ dues

A hoarding with a warning put up by farmers outside Naraingarh Sugar Mills Limited.



Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 2

Raising concerns of sugarcane growers, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) today held a Kisan Panchayat and threatened to launch an agitation if the payments of the sugarcane farmers were not cleared due to the attachment of properties of Naraingarh Sugar Mills Limited.The union has called another panchayat on January 30.

As per the call given, the farmers gathered near the sugar mills for deciding the future course of action. The union submitted a memorandum to the SDM Naraingarh and CEO of Sugar Mills for the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Cane Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, Ambala. Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “The mills owes about Rs 80 crore in the form of cane payment and crop loan taken in the name of farmers. We will not approach the Supreme Court directly and we demand that the government should represent the farmers in the Supreme Court. It should take the responsibility of the payments of the farmers as the mills is being run under the supervision of the government.”

“The buyers of the mills must be told in advance that the mills owes crores of rupees to the farmers. It has been decided that we will not allow any person or firm to take over the possession of the mills till the farmers are taken into confidence that their payments will be cleared on priority. Besides this, the farmers also demand interest on delayed payments”, he added.

The union chief asked the farmers to ensure that the mills continued to get the sugarcane stocks so that the crushing was not affected, otherwise, it would cause losses to the mills and the payments would not be cleared.

The union has also installed boards outside the sugar mills with the warning that they will not allow the transfer of possession till the dues are not cleared.

Naraingarh SDM and Sugar Mills CEO C Jayasharadha, who reached the spot, informed the farmers that the issue of interest on delayed payments could be discussed for which a meeting would be held in February-end with the farmers. A case related to the interest is also pending in the High Court. The SDM said, “The issue of attachment of properties is in the Supreme Court and we have apprised the court about the ongoing issues. The government and the administration are taking all necessary steps in view of the farmers’ welfare. The next hearing in the court is on February 13. All demands raised by the farmers will be discussed with the higher authorities.”

Farmers led by Samyukta Kisan Mazdoor Inquilab Union leader also held a demonstration.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying

2
Chandigarh

Only 5 litre of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

3
Himachal

Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday

4
World

In first reported case of sexual assault in metaverse, 16-year-old girl 'gang-raped' by online strangers in video game

5
Himachal

Satwant Atwal Trivedi given additional charge of Himachal DGP

6
India

Vizag horror: Girl from Odisha goes to beach with boyfriend, gang-raped by 13 men

7
India

Truckers’ stir: Will consider concerns with open heart, says government; transport body urges drivers to end protest

8
India

Nicaragua ‘Dunki’ flight: Passengers from Gujarat agreed to pay Rs 60-80 lakh to agents to enter US illegally, say officials

9
India

Truck drivers’ protest: Long queues at petrol pumps in Mumbai, Nagpur amid fuel shortage fear

10
Jalandhar

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

Can’t take foreign reports at face value: EAM on claims of democracy sliding

Can’t take foreign reports at face value: EAM on claims of democracy sliding

12 die in collision between truck and bus in Assam's Golaghat

12 die in collision between truck and bus in Assam's Golaghat

Details are awaited

2K fuel stations run dry as truckers protest hit-&-run law; govt firefights

2K fuel stations run dry as truckers protest hit-&-run law; govt firefights

Panic buying in many states | Centre says will consider conc...

Rash driving: New law raises jail term from 2 to 5 years

Rash driving: New law raises jail term from 2 to 5 years

Kundu shifted out as Himachal DGP; SC to take up his plea today

Kundu shifted out as Himachal DGP; SC to take up his plea today


Cities

View All

Truckers’ strike leads to panic buying of fuel at Amritsar petrol stations

Truckers’ strike leads to panic buying of fuel at Amritsar petrol stations

Heavy rush seen in Tarn Taran

Digging in fog at bypass road poses a threat to commuters

No thaw in chill yet as cold wave continues in Amritsar

SKM announces Delhi Morcha from February 13

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes command of Chetak Corps

Truckers’ stir: Fuel ‘shortage’ triggers panic buying in Chandigarh

Truckers’ stir: Fuel ‘shortage’ triggers panic buying in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration imposes fuel sale restrictions

Use public transport, carpooling: Chandigarh MC chief

Truckers’ stir fuels chaos at pumps in Panchkula

Long queues outside filling stations in Mohali

Delhi max temperature drops by 2°C

Delhi max temperature drops by 2°C

SC dismisses plea for construction on Yamuna floodplains

NDMC to give tablets to Class IX-XII students

Protest held against MC over parking charges

Industrial hub planned for Rani Khera

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Jalandhar: Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Driver, helper injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Gurmukh Sewak Dal performing ‘jora sewa’ at Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan for past 27 years

Jalandhar: AAP leaders promise Rs 18 lakh funds for Harivallabh Committee

Truckers’ strike leads to fuel shortage, panic buying in Ludhiana

Truckers’ strike leads to fuel shortage, panic buying in Ludhiana

No need to panic, says DC Malik

Traffic affected on various roads near fuel pumps

New Year gift: Rs 756-crore elevated highway to be ready by Jan 26

Operation Eagle III: Police conduct CASOs at public places in region

Strike triggers panic at fuel stations in Patiala; no need to panic, says DC Sawhney

Strike triggers panic at fuel stations in Patiala; no need to panic, says DC Sawhney

Fuel supply takes a hit in Fatehgarh Sahib amid nationwide strike

Intense cold wave grips Patiala, homeless worst-affected

Punjabi University, Patiala, gets nod for four-year BA-B Ed

Punjabi University security staff end strike