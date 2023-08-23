Attack on family in Nuh: NHRC notice to DGP, Palwal dist magistrate

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 22

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken action after receiving a report that a man in a Muslim-dominated village in Palwal district was attacked and forced to leave the village due to an “anti-Rohingya” post he shared on social media.

The NHRC has issued notices to the Director-General of Police, Haryana, and the District Magistrate of Palwal, seeking a detailed report on the incident. The response is expected within four weeks.

The man had expressed support for denying citizenship to Rohingya people, which led to the attack, according to the NHRC. In its notice, the Commission considered this incident a violation of the man’s human rights and a matter of serious concern.

The NHRC emphasised that threatening citizens with death for their social media posts, especially individuals from the same village, infringes on their fundamental rights. “Law enforcement agencies have an obligation to ensure the safety of citizens and enforce the law effectively,” said the commission in its notice.

The NHRC has called for a thorough report on the incident, including details of actions taken against the perpetrators, the current status of the filed FIR and preventive measures to ensure such incidents do not happen again in the state.

