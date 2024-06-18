Attack on Sikh man in Kaithal: NCM chairman visits victim, holds meeting with officials

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 17

Days after the attack on a Sikh man in Kaithal and the arrest of two persons in this connection, National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura visited Kaithal today and met the victim, Sukhwinder Singh.

He chaired a meeting of the officials of various departments at the PWD Rest House and directed them to hold peace meetings with all communities from time to time to maintain peace and harmony. He also held a meeting with members of the Sikh community and assured them that the Commission was committed to protecting the rights and safety of minority communities across the country.

He condemned the attack and said such incidents fostered intolerance in society and were not acceptable.

He said taking the incident seriously, the Commission had written a letter to the Chief Secretary of Haryana, seeking an investigation into the matter and a report from them. He also directed the district officials to take measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.

The chairman was informed by SP Upasana about the findings of the case. She said an FIR was registered and two persons had been arrested. An SIT led by a DSP is investigating the matter.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Iqbal Singh Lalpura #Kaithal #Karnal #Sikhs