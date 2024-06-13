Attack on Sikh man in Kaithal: SIT formed

Karnal, June 12
In the alleged attack on a Sikh man, Sukhwinder Singh, by two youths in Kaithal on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the Kaithal police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the investigation.
DSP Gurvinder Singh has been appointed head of the team by Superintendent of Police Upasana. She also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of the accused.
The attack on the Sikh man has sparked concern and demand for swift justice within the community. SAD and Congress leaders from Punjab condemned the attack and demanded the arrest of the miscreants. A delegation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) met the DSP. The DSP assured them the police have been making efforts to arrest the accused.
