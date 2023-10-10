Attempt to bribe UHBVN official, 2 get 3-year RI

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 9

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ashu Kumar Jain, has sentenced two persons to rigorous imprisonment of three years for instigating a Subdivisional Officer of the Power Department in Kurukshetra to accept illegal gratification.

The court held Heera Lal and Inder Arora guilty and convicted them for the commission of the offence punishable under Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

SDO Dalbir Singh had said in his statement that Heera Lal had taken out some money from his pocket and handed over the same to accused Inder Arora who tried to give the money to him, but he clearly refused to accept it. The accused tried to bribe the SDO for settling a dispute regarding illegal shifting of the transformer of a tubewell and 11 KV line.

The court’s order read, “The prosecution has succeeded in proving its case against the accused persons beyond the shadow of reasonable doubt that on August 11, 2021, in the office of the SDO, UHBVN, Shahabad, they had abetted an offence punishable under the PC Act by instigating complainant Dalbir Singh to accept illegal gratification to hush up the matter of illegal shifting of the transformer .”

#Kurukshetra