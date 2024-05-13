Attended 1,929 programmes in 5 years: Arvind

Rohtak, May 12
Hitting back at the opposition leaders for raising questions over his presence in the constituency in the past five years, BJP candidate and outgoing MP Dr Arvind Sharma has claimed that he had participated in 1,929 programmes during his tenure. He was replying to those putting him in the dock.
Interacting with the media here today, Sharma also presented details of the programmes he attended in the past five years and also asked the Congress candidate to tell the people how many programmes in the constituency he had attended in the same time span.
In reply to a question about the Ahir regiment, Sharma said Kosli was the land of martyrs and heroes. “The demand for Ahir Regiment was raised by me in the Lok Sabha and also placed before the Defence Minister who has assured me of fulfilling the demand,” he added.
Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Sharma said the Congress leaders played the politics of lies to grab votes of innocent people but this time, they would not be able to mislead the electors as they had been exposed.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states
A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...
Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14
Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery