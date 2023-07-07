Auction recorder held taking bribe

Yamunanagar, July 6
A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested an auction recorder of the Market Committee, posted at Chhachhrauli town of Yamunanagar district, while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from an arhtiya.
Suresh Kumar, an inspector of the ACB, said the accused had been identified as Malkeet Singh and was allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the arhtiya of Chhachhrauli, for the renewal of his commission agent licence.
A case was registered against the accused at the Panchkula ACB police station today. The accused will be produced in a court on Friday.
