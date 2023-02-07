Auction recorder held taking Rs 10,000 bribe

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 6

A team of the state Vigilance Bureau Karnal arrested an auction recorder of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) red-handed while he was accepting Rs 10,000 to issue a fodder licence for selling fodder. The accused was identified as Raghubir, posted at the Karnal Market Committee office.

Cops said after verifying the facts of the complaint, a team, led by inspector Seema, raided and arrested the accused red-handed from his office. “The team members are also investigating the involvement of others,” he added. “We have registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” he said.