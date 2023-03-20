Audit of 15 residential societies in Gurugram to start next month

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 19

Gurugram administration shall begin the second phase of the structural safety audit of 15 condominiums here in April. The audit will find structural defects in the high-rise buildings and suggest remedial measures.

The first phase of the structural safety audit of 15 condominiums has been completed and the report was submitted to the district administration in December 2022.

Issues such as seepage in basements, and plasters peeling off the walls in balconies were witnessed in most of the societies during the first phase of the structural audit. Residents’ Welfare Associations’ of the societies where the audit was carried have raised major objections to the report.

“Many aspects were overlooked during the audit. We have appraised the administration about the issue. Hopefully, these points will be covered during the second phase,” an RWA member said.

According to officials, the second phase of the audit of high-rises will be conducted by the same agencies that conducted the first audit.

The district administration had hired Bureau Vertias, TPC Technical Projects Consultants, Vintech Consultants, and NNC Design International to carry out a rapid visual inspection of around 200 towers in 16 residential societies in the first phase. The structural audits were conducted in Antriksh Heights (Sector 84), Brisk Lumbini Terrace Homes (Sector 109), Central Park 2 Bellevue (Sector 48), M3M Woodshire (Sector 107), Mapsko Casabella (Sector 82), Mapsko Paradise (Sector 83), Mapsko Royal Village (Sector 82), Paras Irene (Sector 70A), DLF Park Place (Sector 54), Raheja Vedanta (Sector 108), Signature Global Solera 1 (Sector 107), Spaze Privy (Sector 72), AIPL The Peaceful Homes (Sector 70A), Tulip Ivory (Sector 70), and Mahindra Aura (Sector 110A).

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav met the officials of the agencies that will carry out the audit. “The entire process will be done in an impartial manner. The builders will not be allowed to interfere during the process. The payment of the audit agency will be borne by the builder through the administration,” Yadav said.

