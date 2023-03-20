 Audit of 15 residential societies in Gurugram to start next month : The Tribune India

Audit of 15 residential societies in Gurugram to start next month

Audit of 15 residential societies in Gurugram to start next month


Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 19

Gurugram administration shall begin the second phase of the structural safety audit of 15 condominiums here in April. The audit will find structural defects in the high-rise buildings and suggest remedial measures.

The first phase of the structural safety audit of 15 condominiums has been completed and the report was submitted to the district administration in December 2022.

Issues such as seepage in basements, and plasters peeling off the walls in balconies were witnessed in most of the societies during the first phase of the structural audit. Residents’ Welfare Associations’ of the societies where the audit was carried have raised major objections to the report.

“Many aspects were overlooked during the audit. We have appraised the administration about the issue. Hopefully, these points will be covered during the second phase,” an RWA member said.

According to officials, the second phase of the audit of high-rises will be conducted by the same agencies that conducted the first audit.

The district administration had hired Bureau Vertias, TPC Technical Projects Consultants, Vintech Consultants, and NNC Design International to carry out a rapid visual inspection of around 200 towers in 16 residential societies in the first phase. The structural audits were conducted in Antriksh Heights (Sector 84), Brisk Lumbini Terrace Homes (Sector 109), Central Park 2 Bellevue (Sector 48), M3M Woodshire (Sector 107), Mapsko Casabella (Sector 82), Mapsko Paradise (Sector 83), Mapsko Royal Village (Sector 82), Paras Irene (Sector 70A), DLF Park Place (Sector 54), Raheja Vedanta (Sector 108), Signature Global Solera 1 (Sector 107), Spaze Privy (Sector 72), AIPL The Peaceful Homes (Sector 70A), Tulip Ivory (Sector 70), and Mahindra Aura (Sector 110A).

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav met the officials of the agencies that will carry out the audit. “The entire process will be done in an impartial manner. The builders will not be allowed to interfere during the process. The payment of the audit agency will be borne by the builder through the administration,” Yadav said.

In 1st phase, 200 towers reviewed

  • Bureau Vertias, TPC Technical Projects Consultants, Vintech Consultants and NNC Design International will carry out the safety audit
  • Issues such as seepage in basements and plasters peeling off the walls were reported in the first phase of the structural audit
  • Around 200 towers in 16 residential societies were reviewed in the first phase of the audit

Many aspects overlooked

Many aspects were overlooked during the first phase of the audit. We have apprised the district administration of the issue. Hopefully, these points will be covered during the second phase. — An RWA member

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

2
Punjab

Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon

3
Punjab

HC notice to Punjab on habeas corpus petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh

4
Chandigarh

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying of weapons prohibited

5
Punjab

No internet for common people, but free access to gangsters, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father; raises slogans against AAP govt

6
Punjab

Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times

7
Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

8
Nation

Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam's Dibrugarh by special aircraft

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's 'close aide and financier' Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

10
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was preparing ‘khadkoos’, stockpiling arms: Intelligence dossier

Don't Miss

View All
Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Top News

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Hunt on to nab separatist | Flag marches across Punjab | 34 ...

Tricolour pulled down in UK; diplomat summoned

Tricolour pulled down in UK; diplomat summoned

Separatist’s financier, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

Separatist's financier, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders

Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders

Pak mulls options to ban ex-PM’s party

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer’s barsi, father slams govt over ‘slow probe’, says fight for justice to go on

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer's barsi, father slams govt over 'slow probe', says fight for justice to go on

Questions timing of crackdown on Amritpal Singh


Cities

View All

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

Jail inmate attempts suicide, eight booked

Elderly woman attacked by kin

Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Sec 144 imposed, carrying of weapons prohibited in Chandigarh

Year before LS elections, Kirron gets active

PGI to help make cutting edge AI-based healthcare tools

18-year-old ice-cream vendor stabbed to death

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

37th school of excellence opened in Delhi

Education, health to be at centre of Delhi’s Budget, say officials

Delhi Police to deploy 20,000 cops for ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh's 'larger than life' aura gone, says Jalandhar DIG

Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day to be observed in Lahore

300 students showcase models at fest in Kapurthala

Specially abled take part in sports meet in Jalandhar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Over 90 patients examined at free medical camp

Health Dept to vaccinate children, pregnant women

Varsity adopts 5 villages

BSP seeks justice, takes out candlelight march