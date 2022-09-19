Audit report finds lapses in accounts of PGIMS mess

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 18

An internal audit report has found multifarious irregularities in the accounts of the cooperative mess at the undergraduate boys’ hostel of the Rohtak PGIMS.

An audit committee was constituted after it was observed that the mess accounts were not being managed properly.

The audit was done for the period from October 22, 2017 to March 7, 2022. The audit committee found several irregularities in the mess accounts, like missing entries in cash-book, short collection of fine, calculation/totalling mistakes in cash-book, differences in cash deposits in bank account, unexplained collection of clerk charges from students on a monthly basis from November, 2017 to May, 2021 and utilisation of fine fund without authorised signatures. “Over payments have also been made to suppliers of goods to the cooperative mess, there is lack of a checking/monitoring mechanism to ascertain the rates, quantity and quality of goods supplied to the mess, due to which the mess charges have been hiked by 20 to 50 per cent,” the report said.

#rohtak