Auditor held for ‘fraud’

Sirsa, March 14

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) today produced Rajesh Kumar, an auditor, in a Hisar court, which sent him to jail on the charges of preparing fake audits for five committees from 2010-11 to 2013-14 and embezzling lakhs of rupees.

The SIT is investigating scames pertaining to GST, cooperative committees and VAT in Hisar and Sirsa. SP Vikrant Bhushan said it was found that auditor Rajesh, during his posting in Hisar, was involved in fraudulent audits worth lakhs of rupees related to various committees. Rajesh allegedly used to take Rs 1-2 lakh as audit fees for each committee. The accused has admitted to receiving Rs 18-19 lakh for preparing fake audit notes.

The SP said the accused had conducted a fake audit of Bank Staff Cooperative, Urban SITC, Hisar, worth Rs 56.74 crore and The All Employees Cooperative SITC Society, Hisar, worth Rs 25.24 crore and Jai Lakshmi Cooperative NATC SITC, Hisar, worth Rs 16.92 crore. Advocate Jagbir Singh had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta Haryana Government.

