August-end deadline set for 1857 martyrs’ memorial in Ambala

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, June 1

The Public Works Department (B&R) has set August-end as the deadline for the completion of the construction work on the artwork at the 1857 Shaheed Smarak. The memorial project is being developed to commemorate the sacrifice of the unsung heroes of the first revolt in Ambala Cantonment.

Sources say, 90 per cent of the civil works and around 15 per cent of the artwork has been completed at the museum. The project is being made at a cost of Rs 500 crore, near the IOCL depot on Ambala-Delhi National Highway.

Historians believe that about nine hours before the outbreak of the mutiny at Meerut on May 10, the 60th and 5th regiments openly revolted at Ambala, however their planning was unsuccessful in bringing results.

The events of the first revolt of Independence will be showcased through audio-visual mediums and short films. Names of unsung heroes and paintings, dresses, arms, mediums used to convey the messages, and statues of freedom fighters will be on display.

PWD (B&R) Executive Engineer Ritesh Aggarwal said, “Shaheed Smarak is an ambitious project as it is being developed to commemorate the unsung heroes of the first revolt. It will be a one of its kind museum. About 90 per cent of the civil work is completed and the artwork is underway. All efforts are being made to recreate the atmosphere of 1857 and tell the real history to visitors. They will be told the circumstances and events as accurately as possible.”

The role of Ambala, followed by the role of Haryana and the martyrs across the country will be showcased with the help of audio-visual and other digital mediums. A tribute gallery has been prepared where the visitors will be able to pay tributes to the first revolt heroes. “We have set a target to complete the balance work within three months and get it ready for inauguration by the first week of September,” he added.

The memorial would house a museum based on 1857 revolt heroes, library, audio-video museum, food court, children park, cafeteria, 150-feet tall memorial tower, an open-air theatre with a capacity of 2,000 people, exhibition hall, parking with a capacity of 400 cars and 20 buses and helipad.

