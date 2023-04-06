Authentication of Aadhaar must for Group C, D posts

Chandigarh, April 5
The Haryana Government has made use of Aadhaar Authentication Service mandatory for one-time registration on http://onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in for the candidates applying for Common Eligibility Test of Group C and Group D posts. This test is conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. A decision to this effect was taken by the Cabinet today.
The decision will simplify the procedure and support in eliminating fake candidates, and duplicate or redundant information, especially in computer data for the purpose of recruitment. This will also ensure reliability and credibility in the direct recruitment process.
