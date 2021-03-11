Authorities launch all-out efforts to curb disease spread

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 20

Keeping in view the increasing number of lumpy skin disease (LSC) cases, the Karnal, Kaithal and Panipat authorities are going all out to control its spread.

The Karnal administration has started the fogging work in gaushalas along with the vaccination of the cattle, while the Panipat and Kaithal Deputy Commissioners have imposed a ban on holding livestock fairs and prohibited the entry of animals from other districts and states.

According to the data of the Animal Husbandry Department, the disease has affected 3,095 livestock in 354 villages of Karnal. Of them, 669 affected cattle are from 24 gaushalas, while 2,414 are from other parts of the

district and nine buffaloes. The authorities claimed that as many as 1,257 animals had recovered.

Meanwhile, the department has also started the vaccination drive in the different parts of the district. “The department has received 14,400 vaccines, of which 6,670 have been administered to animals — 770 in the Indri block, 1,100 in the Gharaunda block, 1,800 in the Assandh block and 3,000 in the Karnal block,” said Dr Dharmendra Kumar, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department.

“Holding fairs and bringing animals from other districts and states have also been prohibited under Section 144 of the CrPc in Kaithal district. If anyone violates the order, action will be initiated under Section 188 of the IPC,” said Sangeeta Tetarwal, Deputy Commissioner, Kaithal.

She told The Tribune that of around 2,400 LSD cases reported in Kaithal, around 1,000 had recovered and nearly 1,400 were active at present. The DC further said they had started the vaccination drive and around 4,800 jabs were administered on Saturday and around 20,000 more shots were likely to be given on Sunday.

Sangeeta urged the farmers not to panic, but to take care of the animals.

Surprisingly, there is no LSD case reported in Panipat, but Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan, as a precautionary measure, has also imposed a similar ban on livestock fairs and prohibited the entry of animals in Panipat from other states and districts. The DC said there were as many as 74,480 registered animals in the district.