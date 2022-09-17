Auto driver stabbed in Gurugram; two booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 16

An auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed by two persons after he refused to ferry them to the bus stand. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 29 police station.

Had refused to ferry drunk youths The auto driver was waiting for passengers at IFFCO Chowk at around 11.45 pm

Two drunk youths sat in the auto and asked him to take them to the bus stand, which he refused

According to a complaint filed by auto driver Avnish (25), a native of Kashgang in UP, he was waiting for passengers at IFFCO Chowk around 11.45 pm on Wednesday when two drunken youths came there and sat in the auto.

“They asked me to take them to the bus stand, but I refused. Enraged, they started thrashing and abusing me. One of them took out a knife and hit me on the shoulder. They later fled. A friend took me to a hospital,” he said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at the Sector 29 police station.

“We have identified the accused and they will be arrested soon,” said investigating officer ASI Subhash Kumar.

