Auto drivers must don grey uniform or face challans

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 7

Even after instructions from the district administration, the Police Department and the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), several autorickshaw drivers can be seen driving in normal clothing instead of the prescribed uniform, forcing the traffic police to tighten the noose around such drivers.

The police have shot a letter to the autorickshaw unions, asking them to make it mandatory for all autorickshaw drivers to wear uniform and unique identity badges.

The department has given an ultimatum of 15 days to comply with its directive. Subsequently, action will be taken against the erring autorickshaw drivers, who do not wear uniform or use the unique identity badges.

DCP traffic Virender Vij issued a letter in this regard to all autorickshaw unions in Gurugram on Monday. The letter stated that as per the order of the Transport Commissioner, Haryana, a dress code had been imposed on all autorickshaw drivers in the state. The auto drivers were required to wear a grey uniform and use unique identity badges.

The order read, “All the presidents of the autorickshaw unions of Gurugram district are informed that by May 20, all the autorickshaw drivers should start wearing grey uniforms, with the ID badge stitched on the left side.”

“After this, as per the instructions of the Transport Commissioner, Haryana, the auto drivers, who do not follow the order will be challaned under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act,” the order added.

The DCP traffic asserted that the dress code for autorickshaw drivers was already in force in Gurugram, but some drivers were not following the order. “We have now given them time till May 20, after which strict action will be taken against drivers who do not follow the order,” he added.

