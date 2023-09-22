Auto-rickshaws in Faridabad, Gurugram to have unique IDs

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 21

To make public transport safer, especially for women, over one lakh registered auto-rickshaws in Gurugram and Faridabad will get unique identification (UID) numbers that would include the details of vehicles and their drivers. A decision to this effect has been taken by the Haryana Police for the entire state. While Gurugram has 60,000 registered auto-rickshaws, the number stands at around 40,000 for Faridabad.

According to DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij, the exercise is aimed at yielding multi-pronged results, especially in ensuring women's safety.

"We have around 60,000 auto-rickshaws registered but according to auto unions, only 20,000 are plying on the roads. The exercise will also help us update RTA records about vehicles, owners and drivers," said Vij while speaking to The Tribune. "We will be verifying the credentials of every single driver to ensure that there are no criminal elements on the roads. This shall provide extra safety to women, who would be able to see UID numbers and take pictures to report any untoward incident."

Faridabad and Gurugram have reported many cases of crime against women passengers in auto-rickshaws in the past few months. Police have also asked the cab aggregators like OLA and Uber to get proper credentials and verifications of the vehicles and drivers they get on board. Auto unions have been asked to submit the details of each vehicle, its owner, driver, phone numbers and photographs, among other information. The police will maintain an index and issue each auto-rickshaw a sticker with its serial number, which the driver will have to affix to the front and back of the vehicle.

"If the driver is changed, the vehicle owners have to inform the police. Absence of the serial number stickers will lead to issuing of challans. We had a meeting with auto unions and directed them to submit the details within 10 days. The stickers with serial numbers will be issued at the earliest,” added Vij.

It may be noted that authorities across the state's districts lack any database of autos or their drivers, making it difficult to track vehicles during probe. “Auto drivers often take advantage of this anonymity. Once they know that their photo, mobile number and personal details are with the police, it will act as a deterrent against crime,” added Vij.

