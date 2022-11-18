Aviation club expansion gets wings

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 17

Constant efforts put in by the district administration seem to have borne fruit as the long-pending project of expanding the Karnal Aviation Club has got wings. The district administration has consolidated the remaining required land, which was left after a majority of farmers sold their land for the ambitious project of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Admn consolidates required land

We were able to consolidate the remaining required land for the project by invoking the provisions of the Haryana Consolidation of Project Land (special provisions) Act 2017 as a majority of farmers have already sold their land for this project. It is the first case in the state wherein the provisions of the Act were adopted. Anish Yadav, DC

Long-pending demand

It was a long-pending demand of the people, as the previous government had also announced the expansion of the project and on coming to power CM Manohar Lal Khattar also announced the same