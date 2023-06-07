Award-winning journalist joins OP Jindal varsity

Sonepat, June 6
Sreenivasan Jain, the multiple award winning investigative journalist and former Group Editor at NDTV, has joined India’s first global journalism school, Jindal School of Journalism and Communication of OP Jindal Global University in Sonepat.
Announcing his appointment, Vice-Chancellor Prof C Raj Kumar said, “Sreenivasan Jain is an outstanding journalist in the best traditions of practice. His experience will enrich our journalism school in many ways.”
