Awareness on latest technologies

Ambala: With an aim to create awareness on the latest technologies among students and make them industry ready, the Ambala College of Engineering and Applied Research (ACE) Alumni Association organised an interactive session on "Revolutionary technologies for a better world". The session was moderated by Paresh Patel, president and CEO, System-Level Solutions (India) private ltd. (SLS), who is also an adviser to ACE. Paresh Patel covered various domains in which SLS is working. Dr Ashawant Gupta, director of the college, informed that students from different branches participated in the session and their doubts were answered.

Karnal: The women development cell and legal literacy cell of KVA DAV College for Women organised an extension lecture on women empowerment. The speaker of this lecture was advocate Kanav Deep Singh, who threw light on women rights documented in articles 14, 15, 19, 23,24, 26 ,39 ,42 and 243. He said women were very much aware of their rights these days but still there are issues that need attention. "We must stand together for women rights and justice," he said. Principal Renu Mehta appreciated this endeavour of teachers.

Faridabad: Major-General Rajiv Chibbar, Additional Director General (ADG) NCC Directorate Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh (PHHP and C) area paid a visit to DAV College, Faridabad, to take a stock of the NCC activities in the college recently. Dr Savita Bhagat, officiating principal of the college, Maj Gen. Chibber interacted with the associate NCC Officers (ANO) and care-taker officers (CTO) of the Haryana 1 Naval unit, based in the college. She said the discussion and meeting focused on the issues and challenges faced by all schools and colleges having NCC and the measures needed to strengthen the activities of NCC in the region.

Yamunanagar: An awareness programme on "Women Safety in Educational Institutions" was held in MLN College, Radaur, to create an awareness regarding preserving the dignity of women. The convener of the cell, Dr Mala Sharma, addressed the girl students on the subject. A documentary film concerning women safety in educational institutes was also shown on the occasion to enlighten the students. Dr Deepak Kaushik, principal of the college, also threw light on the safety arrangements made in the college campus for its girl students. The other members of the cell Dr Richa Sikri and Prof Pinki Rani were also present on the occasion.