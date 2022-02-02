Awareness programme on AIDS

Karnal: Pratap Public School organised an AIDS awareness programme for students of Classes VII to X. 850 students participated in the programme. HIV/AIDS awareness documentary film “Teachaids” was shown to students. Information about national toll free helpline 1097 and Naco Aids App was also disseminated among students.

10 girls awarded Rs25,000 each

Karnal: Tagore Baal Niketan Senior Secondary School paid tributes to Kalpana Chalwa on her 19th death anniversary. Mayor Renu Bala Gupta felicitated 10 girls of the school with Rs 25,000 each by. She inspired girls to take inspiration from Kalpana Chawla. Principal Dr Rajan Lamba said ND Mehra Memorial Trust, Delhi, had started this award in the memory of Kalpana Chawla.

Faculty development programme

Hisar: Department of Electrical Engineering, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, is organising a faculty development programme (FDP) on “Recent trends in renewable energy: Opportunity and challenges” till February 5. Vice-Chancellor Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj said the topic of the FDP was pertinent in the present era, where energy was an indispensable ingredient for socio-economic development and a key aspect influencing sustainable development of a nation.

Conference on communication tech

Faridabad: A two-day international conference on “Role of information communication technology during Covid”, organised by the Department of Computer Science and Learning Resource Centre, concluded on Tuesday. Principal Dr Krishan Kant Gupta, Gurugram University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dinesh Kumar and Dr KP Singh from the DRDO, and Prof Naseeb Singh Gill from the Department of Computer Science, MD University, Rohtak, were among the keynote speakers.