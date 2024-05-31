Awareness session dwells on steps to prevent cybercrime

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 30

To apprise NSG officers and their family members of steps to prevent cyber fraud, an awareness session was organised on the NSG campus in Manesar on Thursday. ACP (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan was the key speaker during the session. More than 200 NSG officers and their family members attended the session.

Cyber security officer Raj Kumar Yadav said the objective of the session was to create awareness among NSG officers about various cyber frauds or scams. The speakers said trending cyber frauds include work from home job frauds, cyber bullying, investment-based frauds, fake DP, QR code scams, OLX frauds, misusing IDs and other frauds using social media and calls.

The speakers said cybercrime should immediately be reported at 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in. Besides, a victim can approach the nearest Cyber police station.

#cyber crime #Gurugram