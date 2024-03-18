Ayushman scheme: Villager vents ire at leader after benefits denied

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 17

BJP leader and former Mayor Gautam Sardana had to face the ire of a resident of Kaimri village in the district over denying benefits to him under the Ayushman scheme. He alleged that despite being an Ayushman card holder, a private hospital refused to give him any benefit. Sardana went to the village for a public contact programme of the BJP yesterday.

Sardana, while holding a meeting, began talking about the public welfare policies of the BJP-led Centre and the state government. He also spoke about the Chirayu Scheme and Ayushman scheme of the government, claiming that lakhs of people had been benefiting from these schemes.

However, a villager, Satpal Singh, got up and confronted the BJP leader, stating that he was an Ayushman card holder but a private hospital denied him the benefit. Showing his card — Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana — which is meant for comprehensive health insurance for antyodaya units, Satpal said he got admitted to a private hospital for heart ailment but the hospital authorities refused to accept the Ayushman card and he had to pay the entire expense of about Rs 1.15 lakh.

Sardana asked Singh that he should have complained to the appropriate authorities. Singh retorted that he was under treatment and a patient. "I was a patient admitted to the hospital. Should I lodge a complaint and fight with the hospital authorities or save my life?” he asked. “I had to borrow money to foot the bill,” he said.

A resident of Bhiwani's Sakna Lad village faught back when he was denied the benefit of the Ayushman scheme by a private hospital. He got a criminal case registered with the Bhiwani police on February 27.

