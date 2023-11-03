Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Haryana gets 3rd prize for performance

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

Haryana has achieved significant milestones in the nationwide Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, earning the honour of being ranked third in the country for the multitude of programmess organised during this celebration.

PM Narendra Modi presented the award to Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal during the closing ceremony of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Amrit Kalash Yatra in New Delhi on Tuesday.A jury was convened to select the best-performing states and union territories for the awards, and after comprehensive evaluation, Haryana was recommended as the third best performing state in the country. The Information, Public Relations and Language Department of the state was entrusted with the role of being the nodal department for organising programmes.

