'B' certificate exam of NCC Airwing

Karnal: As many as 62 cadets of No 2 Haryana Air Squadron NCC, Karnal, appeared for the 'B' certificate of NCC Airwing at Pandit Chiranji Lal Government College, Sector 14. There was a written paper of common subject and special subjects of airing, after which the cadets also gave practical viva of parade, rifle, drill, aeromodelling etc. Group Captain Sumit Malhotra, Commanding Officer 2 Punjab Air Squadron NCC Amritsar, Lt Col Anuj Mann, Administrative Officer 12 Haryana Battalion NCC, Sonepat, and No 2 Haryana Air Squadron NCC, Karnal, ANO Dr Suresh Duggal, was present there.

Bagalkote varsity VC visits MHU

Karnal: Dr KM Indiresh, Vice-Chancellor of University of Horticulture Sciences, Bagalkote, and Director of Farmers Production Organisation Dr Ashok Alur visited Maharana Pratap Horticulture University (MHU), Karnal. Prof Samar Singh Vice- Chancellor of the MHU with his scientist team welcomed VC Dr Indresh and his team. While emphasising on the new areas of research and developments in horticulture, Prof Samar Singh, talked about the marketing process of horticultural crops and products. Dr Indiresh exhorted that the MHU and the Horticulture University Bagalkote should exchange good germplasm.

CUH figures among 30 institutions

Mahendragarh: The Union Ministry of Culture has included the department of history and archaeology at Central University of Haryana (CUH) among 30 such institutions that engages in various activities related to archeology and heritage. The institutions will contribute in the promotion of archeology and heritage. Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeswar Kumar said it was a great achievement for the university.