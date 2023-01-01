B Satheesh Balan appointed Commissioner of newly formed Sonepat Police Commissionerate

Chandigarh, January 1
The Haryana Government on Sunday appointed 2004-batch Indian Police Service Officer B. Satheesh Balan as the Commissioner of Police, Sonepat, through an official notification.
The orders were issued on January 1, 2023.
Earlier, he was posted as the Inspector General (IG) of Police (Special Task Force) along with an Additional Charge of IG/Prisons and IGP/ SVB (Hr.) with the Haryana Police.
Meanwhile, Sonepat Superintendent of Police Himangshu Garg has been asked to join the Police Headquarters in Panchkula. According to the notification, the 2013-batch IPS officer’s posting orders will be issued later.
The state government has created the new Sonepat Police Commissionerate which starts functioning from Sunday, according to an earlier notification issued by the Haryana government.
The newly formed Commissionerate will be headed by an officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police, and hence B. Satheesh Kumar has been appointed as the Commissioner.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...