B Satheesh Balan appointed Commissioner of newly formed Sonepat Police Commissionerate

Chandigarh, January 1

The Haryana Government on Sunday appointed 2004-batch Indian Police Service Officer B. Satheesh Balan as the Commissioner of Police, Sonepat, through an official notification.

The orders were issued on January 1, 2023.

Earlier, he was posted as the Inspector General (IG) of Police (Special Task Force) along with an Additional Charge of IG/Prisons and IGP/ SVB (Hr.) with the Haryana Police.

Meanwhile, Sonepat Superintendent of Police Himangshu Garg has been asked to join the Police Headquarters in Panchkula. According to the notification, the 2013-batch IPS officer’s posting orders will be issued later.

The state government has created the new Sonepat Police Commissionerate which starts functioning from Sunday, according to an earlier notification issued by the Haryana government.

The newly formed Commissionerate will be headed by an officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police, and hence B. Satheesh Kumar has been appointed as the Commissioner.