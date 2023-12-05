Baba Balak Nath's followers celebrate poll win

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 4

The victory of BJP MP from Alwar, Baba Balak Nath, from the Tijara Assembly segment in Rajasthan has given local residents a reason to pin hopes for a coveted post for their “guruji” in the newly elected BJP-led government in Rajasthan.

Baba Balak Nath, called “Rajasthan ka Yogi” during elections, is the mahant of Shri Baba Mastnath Matth, which has influence in the Rohtak region. “We are confident about his elevation to the top post of the Rajasthan Government. He is in Delhi and will soon arrive at the matth,” said a matth office-bearer.

