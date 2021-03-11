Baba Gaibi Sahib pond needs attention

ONCE the pride of the city, the massive pond around Baba Gaibi Sahib is in pathetic condition due to apathy of both residents and administration. The residents living around the pond dispose their garbage and sewage in it. The accumulated water has turned so toxic that residents did’t allow their animals to drink the water. The administration should drain out the filthy water, remove the weeds and fill it up with fresh water so that the lost glory of the city can be regained. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana.

Railways should resume passenger trains

A number of passenger trains that were paused during the Covid are yet to be resumed by the Railways. Passenger trains are vital for the poor sections. Besides, many passengers, who travel to other districts for jobs daily, prefer the monthly pass as it is a cheaper than buying a daily ticket but the facility is available only on few trains. The government should resume these services with immediate effect. Sanjay Kumar, Ambala

Carry cloth bags while shopping

PANCHKULA has been ranked among the top cities in Swachh Survekshan in the state. However, still a lot is to be done in the field as every market, park, public places are marred waste. Disposal of polythene bags is a cause for concern. The responsibility to make the city clean also lies with the resident. They should carry cloth bag while going to markets.

Rajesh Sharma, Karnal

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?