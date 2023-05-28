Babita Phogat, Charuni trade barbs on Twitter

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 27

Olympian and BJP leader Babita Phogat and Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni have engaged in a war of words on Twitter over the ongoing wrestlers’ protest in Delhi.

Gurnam Charuni

“It is very shameful and unfortunate that the movement which started from Jantar Mantar is now being led by ‘andolanjeevi’ like Gurnam Singh Charuni. How can that movement be for the rights of women, in which poisonous words, abuses and threats are being given to the world’s largest political party @BJP4India and the popular Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji? The demand and movement raised for the rights of women is apparently now being handed over to anti-national forces and special political families!! Beware”, Babita tweeted.

The tweet started a war of words between the two. Babita reacted to a Twitter post showing Charuni making a statement against the PM while addressing a gathering at a panchayat in Jind yesterday. In the video, Charuni is seen stating that “Use sticks as much as you want, kill as much as you want, but we will not let even BJP’s dog enter Haryana if Modi says once that we do not arrest Brij Bhushan.”

In reply to Babita’s remarks, Charuni today tweeted: “Unfortunate is not that we are standing with players but the unfortunate is that you did not stand with your real sisters... we are proud that we are andolanjeevi”.