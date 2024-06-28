Baby girl found abandoned at IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 27
A 15-day-old baby girl was found abandoned near the IFFCO Chowk Metro station. A passer-by noticed the child crying and informed the police. A police team reached the spot and admitted the baby to the hospital. An FIR was registered against an unknown woman at the Sector 29 police station.
According to the complaint filed by Devendra Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday evening, when he was waiting for a bus, he heard the cries of a baby and spotted the baby girl on the roadside.
