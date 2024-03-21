Back in INLD, Rampal Majra made Haryana chief

Chandigarh, March 20
Former chief parliamentary secretary (CPS) Rampal Majra today re-joined the INLD and was made the party state chief.
Announcing this here today, INLD secretary general Abhay Chautala said Majra had always been at the forefront of major agitations launched by INLD patriarch Ch Devi Lal and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala. “Under his leadership, the INLD will grow from strength to strength,” he said.
Majra said though he joined the BJP before the 2019 Assembly elections, Devi Lal’s ideals were always dear to his heart. Majra had resigned from the BJP during the previous farmers’ agitation.
Majra alleged that BJP’s claims of transparency in government recruitment and doubling of farmers’ income were “blatant lies”. All sections of society, including farmers, were at the receiving end of various acts of omission and commission of the BJP-led government, he claimed.
