Backed Shruti in poll, now expect her support: Congress candidate Rao Dan Singh

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 27

A day after the Congress leadership denied Lok Sabha ticket to former Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Shruti Choudhry and fielded Mahendragarh MLA Rao Dan Singh from the constituency, both factions passed interesting remarks about each other today.

Rao Dan Singh stated that they had supported Shruti when she contested from the constituency, and now expected her to back him. “Kiran Choudhry is a senior leader of our party and there are no differences between us. I will go to meet her and placate her. I am sure she will support me and strengthen the party,” he said while talking to reporters in Rewari.

Rao Dan Singh maintained that the high command had allotted tickets after considering the winnability of the candidates. Meanwhile, Shruti and Kiran held a workers’ meeting in Bhiwani today, where they asked their supporters not to be disappointed.

They said they were loyal soldiers of the Congress and accepted the decision taken by the party. Shruti was more forthright when she stated that her name was on the top in the survey conducted by the Congress, still she was denied ticket. “We will contest the election seriously and ensure that our party wins,” she maintained.

However, Kiran’s satirical remark indicated the ground reality. “We will work for Rao Dan Singh more than he worked for us,” she said while addressing her supporters.

As per political observers, Kiran has made her assertion in a symbolic manner in the backdrop of the fact that she and Rao Dan Singh belong to rival factions. Rao Dan Singh is considered close to Bhupinder Hooda. Shruti, Bansi Lal’s granddaughter, had won the 2009 Lok Sabha election from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, and contested the 2014 and 2019 poll unsuccessfully from the same constituency.

