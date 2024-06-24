Backward Classes quota increased to 27% in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 23

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced an increase in the reservation for Backward Classes in Group-A and Group-B posts from 15 per cent to 27 per cent. He has also announced that the backlog of vacancies for Backward Classes in Groups A and B would be filled on priority by launching a special recruitment drive.

In addition, the annual income limit for the creamy layer would be raised from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. It would provide a significant benefit in employment to the people belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

He announced this while presiding over an event of the OBC Morcha Sarv Samaj Samrasta in Gurugram on Monday.

He said following the consideration of the Haryana State Backward Classes Commission, the increased limit of annual income would be implemented in state government jobs. Besides, similar to the Central Government, the income derived from salary and agriculture sources would not be included in this limit, he said.

To ensure that the OBC youth receive employment opportunities smoothly, the CM announced that the 27 per cent reservation would also be implemented in the recruitments done through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam in the state.

CM Saini said it was a matter of pride that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fully vigilant about protecting the interests of the OBC community. He said the OBC community was not being deprived of their rights, and both the Central and state governments were continuously implementing various schemes to give full respect and recognition to the OBCs.

He further said over the past 10 years, the government had fulfilled its responsibility to benefit the OBC community at every level in the state. PM Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ had empowered people by connecting even the last person in society through various schemes, he said.

He said the Central Government had taken significant steps for the overall development of the country’s backward areas by declaring them aspirational districts. Nuh district was included in the Central Government’s aspirational plan, wherein development schemes were being continuously provided to improve the socio-economic status of the society, he added.

The CM said the Haryana Government was providing scholarships for the education ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 to provide quality education to children belonging to the OBC. The government was also focusing on the skill development of the OBC community. Besides, PM Modi had also allocated a budget of Rs 13,000 crore under the Bhagwan Vishwakarma Scheme to provide training in 18 trades, which will also benefit the people of state, he said.

During the training, financial assistance of Rs 500 per day was being provided to the OBC trainees, and upon the completion of the course, a kit worth Rs 15,000 was also being given to help them begin their work, he added.

