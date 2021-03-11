Bad condition of Tejli road

The condition of the road leading to Tejli village from ESI Hospital is poor. The authorities of the Municipal Corporation put a layer of broken boulders mixed in soil to fill the potholes near the ESI Hospital last month. But, this act of the MC authorities has given no relief to commuters as the road has become uneven. Besides, dust keeps flying all the time causing a number of problems to commuters as well as shopkeepers running shops along this road. Several important establishments, including ESI Hospital and branches of two banks, are connected to this road. Therefore, the MC authorities should soon repair this stretch of the road putting a layer of charcoal. Sushil Kumar, Jagadhri

Faridabad green belts in state of neglect

The green belts in many residential sectors in the city are in a state of neglect. Due to no care, many of these have fallen prey to encroachments and illegal occupation. Some of these have even emerged as slum clusters due to migrant labourers and homeless persons living there in wake of no housing facilities and their incapability to pay rent in developed colonies. One of such spots is the dividing road of Sectors 14 and 17, where several shanties or hutments have come up in the past few years. As such clusters have come up in the green belt located behind the residential houses. The presence of such clusters has adversely affected the concept of green belt and provided a shabby look, besides damaging the ecology. Amarjeet Singh, Faridabad

Administrative logjam

The ongoing stalemate between the city administration and the claim of private land encroachment on the sub-highway has caused a lot of inconvenience to Kurukshetra residents. The sub-highway from Brahmsarover leading to NH-44 has a segment which has been blocked by a claimant for more than a fortnight. The administration and the judiciary must wake up to resolve this issue in public interest at the earliest.

Rakesh Sudan, Kurukshetra

What our readers say

