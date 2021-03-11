What our readers say

Bad condition of Tejli road

Bad condition of Tejli road

The condition of the road leading to Tejli village from ESI Hospital is poor. The authorities of the Municipal Corporation put a layer of broken boulders mixed in soil to fill the potholes near the ESI Hospital last month. But, this act of the MC authorities has given no relief to commuters as the road has become uneven. Besides, dust keeps flying all the time causing a number of problems to commuters as well as shopkeepers running shops along this road. Several important establishments, including ESI Hospital and branches of two banks, are connected to this road. Therefore, the MC authorities should soon repair this stretch of the road putting a layer of charcoal. Sushil Kumar, Jagadhri

Faridabad green belts in state of neglect

The green belts in many residential sectors in the city are in a state of neglect. Due to no care, many of these have fallen prey to encroachments and illegal occupation. Some of these have even emerged as slum clusters due to migrant labourers and homeless persons living there in wake of no housing facilities and their incapability to pay rent in developed colonies. One of such spots is the dividing road of Sectors 14 and 17, where several shanties or hutments have come up in the past few years. As such clusters have come up in the green belt located behind the residential houses. The presence of such clusters has adversely affected the concept of green belt and provided a shabby look, besides damaging the ecology. Amarjeet Singh, Faridabad

Administrative logjam

The ongoing stalemate between the city administration and the claim of private land encroachment on the sub-highway has caused a lot of inconvenience to Kurukshetra residents. The sub-highway from Brahmsarover leading to NH-44 has a segment which has been blocked by a claimant for more than a fortnight. The administration and the judiciary must wake up to resolve this issue in public interest at the earliest.

Rakesh Sudan, Kurukshetra

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to surrender in Patiala court today after SC sentences him to one-year jail

3
Chandigarh

Ragpicker bludgeoned to death in Chandigarh's Sector 38

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu seeks time to surrender on medical grounds after jail term

5
Punjab

Raja Warring comes in support of Navjot Sidhu ‘at this difficult hour’

6
Punjab

Worried for Navjot Sidhu today, sad he has to go through so much: Bunny Sandhu who was earlier acquitted in the case

7
Nation

Relief from heat wave conditions from tomorrow: IMD

8
Nation

Air India's plane's engine shuts down mid-air, makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

9
Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister to launch government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics on August 15

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana court blast case: Five, including juvenile, arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
World

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in dist
Ludhiana

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

In daughter’s memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids
Amritsar

In daughter's memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids

Murder convicts’ relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail
Haryana

Eco-crusaders: Murder convicts' relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail

Top News

Gyanvapi case with Varanasi District Judge

Gyanvapi case with Varanasi District Judge

Supreme Court Bench won’t interfere with survey report | Int...

Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail

Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lend support to ex-PCC chie...

Hyderabad encounter fake, 10 cops must face trial : SC panel

Hyderabad encounter fake, 10 cops must face trial : SC panel

Four rape-cum-murder accused were killed in 'encounter' | Po...

Six Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

Six Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

China for expansion of five-nation BRICS

China for expansion of five-nation BRICS

Nine developing nations attend ‘BRICS Plus’ meeting

Cities

View All

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Sacrilege cases not being pursued properly, AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap writes to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Buses off road for 2nd day, passengers suffer in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Tenders floated for 8 parking lots in Amritsar

Mini-bus operators call off their strike after assurance of Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar

Six Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

Six Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

Suspect who planted IED made a call to Germany

Suspect who planted IED made a call to Germany

Over 20 shops gutted in massive fire at Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market

Over 20 shops gutted in massive fire at Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market

Man, woman die after jumping off 22nd-floor Greater Noida flat

Mastermind of Rs 400 crore Citibank scam Shivraj Puri dies of TB in Bhondsi prison

Showers, gusty winds in Delhi provide relief from scorching heat

Want more water, ask Punjab to release Haryana's share: Khattar to Delhi govt

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

Drug overdose? PPA constable loses battle of life

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel

MLA Rana fires salvos against Sidhu upon his conviction

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Ludhiana MLA raids MC’s multi-level parking, catches staff overcharging visitors

Illegal sewerage connections of 37 dyeing units snapped in Ludhiana

F&CC approves only emergency works in Ludhiana

Doctors, programme officers to attend OPD at Ludhiana district hospitals

Hurts to see friend go to jail: Former co-accused

Hurts to see friend Navjot Sidhu go to jail: Former co-accused Bunny Sandhu