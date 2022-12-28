Badhra block samiti member found dead

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 27

A member of Badhra block samiti was found dead in a guest house in Sector 31 here. Ashok Gulia (40), a member of Ward No. 1 of Badhra block samiti in Charkhi Dadri, was found hanging in the washroom of Himalaya Guest House on Monday.

On Tuesday, the police handed over the body to the kin of the deceased after the postmortem. The cause of death has not been revealed yet, and the viscera would be sent to lab for examination. The initial investigation of the police have revealed that Gulia was suffering from depression. He had disappeared two days ago, and returned after the election result. The election of the Chairman of Badhra block samiti will be held tomorrow.