Badhra block samiti member found dead in Gurugram

Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, December 27
A member of Badhra block samiti was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a guest house located at Sector 40 police station area here.
Ashok Kumar, 40, was found hanging in the washroom of the guest house on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.
He was the winning candidate of Ward 1 of the Badhra block samiti in Charkhi Dadri.
According to police, a few members of the samiti were reportedly staying in Himalaya Guest House in Sector-31 for the last two days. On Monday night, Kumar died suspiciously on the guest house premises. Many block samiti members associated with the ruling party ran away after the incident.
The reason behind the death was yet to be ascertained, police said while adding that the matter was under investigation.
No suicide note was found from the spot, said Sector 40 police SHO inspector Satish Kumar.
Meanwhile, the election for the chairman of Badhra block samiti is to be held on Wednesday.
