Badli MC formation row: Sangharsh Samiti to boycott voting on Oct1

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, September 28

In another turn of events, the Sangharsh Samiti, which has been staging an indefinite dharna in Badli for the past 12 days, today resolved to boycott the voting process to be conducted on October 1 to settle the ongoing row over the formation of the Municipal Committee (MC).

It also announced to take out a march in the town tomorrow to register their protest against the voting.

On the other hand, the district administration has issued the voting schedule and deputed officials to conduct a smooth and fair polling through the EVMs over the issue.

The state government has decided to conduct the voting over the issue after residents of three villages — Badli, Pahsor and MP Majra — launched an agitation against the creation of the MC and demanded a gram panchayat status to all villages that are currently a part of the Badli civic body.

“The government can’t adopt double standards on the same issue. On the one hand, the Adampur MC was denotified without any voting or public referendum while on the other, residents of three villages are being forced to vote to get the Badli MC notified. We will not tolerate this biased attitude hence have decided to boycott the voting process,” said Umed Singh, president, Sangharsh Samiti.

Sukhbir Nambardar, vice-president of the samiti, claimed a considerable number of residents of all three villages would participate in the protest.

Vinod Gulia, a leader of the Gulia Khap, said they would not only take out a protest march on Thursday, but also submit a memorandum to Badli SDM Vishal Kumar against the voting process. Moreover, they would also carry out a campaign to mobilise the people against the voting process as it was not justified, he added.