Badli MC row: Protesters end agitation after 13 days

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, September 29

The Sangharsh Samiti, which had been sitting on a dharna for 13 days against the formation of the Badli Municipal Committee (MC), ended its agitation after meeting Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shakti Singh and Superintendent of Police (SP) Waseem Akram at the dharna spot in Badli town today.

Sources said the police officials appealed to the protesters to participate in the voting process scheduled on October 1.

The officials told the protesters that nothing could be more fair and better than voting for getting the opinion of voters of all three villages — Badli, Pahsor and MP Majra. The protesters objected to voting through EVMs and agreed to vote through ballot papers.

The DC later offered juice to the members of the samiti to end their agitation.

“The voting will now be conducted through ballot papers instead of EVMs as per the polling schedule issued earlier. Both parties have agreed to this option,” the DC said.

Umed Singh, president, Sangharsh Samiti, said since the district administration had agreed to polling through ballot papers, they ended their agitation.

The Badli Municipal Committee was formed last year by including Badli, Pahsor and MP Majra villages in it, but a section of residents of these villages resisted it after the municipal committee served them notices for the assessment of their property tax.

To settle the ongoing row, the government had decided to conduct polling on October 1.