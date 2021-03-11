Bagga case could have been filed in Delhi: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

Justifying the actions of the Haryana Police, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said today that they had received information from the Delhi Police that Tejinder Bagga was being kidnapped from Delhi in a Bolero vehicle illegally.

“We have followed the orders which we got from the Delhi Police,” he said.

Talking to mediapersons, Vij said, “If there was such a case, it could have been registered in Delhi also and why is Tejinder Bagga being booked in Punjab itself?”

He alleged that “Punjab is the Aam Aadmi Party’s torture house”.