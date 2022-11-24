Bags of fake ‘Tata Salt’ weighing 220.5 quintals seized

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 23

A joint team of the CM’s flying squad and Food Safety Department unearthed a racket manufacturing fake branded salt today and seized about 220.5 quintals of salt labelled as Tata Salt.

According to District Food Safety Officer Dr Sachin Sharma, the raid was carried out on the basis of a tip-off that a few persons were engaged in the packaging and supply of salt under the label of a well-known brand.

He said the team that raided a shed opposite plot number 191 in the Ghazipur industrial area, found a large number of packed and open bags of salt inside the premises. The shed did not bear any nameplate. A total of 441 bags, each weighing 50 kg, a large number of empty and filled packets labelled as Tata Salt were found and a plastic bag sealing machine were recovered, he added.

Sharma said, “Some of the workers present at the site told that Kapil of Ballabgarh was the owner of the firm KK Traders, which was involved in the illegal activity. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the owner of the firm,” said Sharma.