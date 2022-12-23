Bags of subsidised agri-grade urea seized in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 22

A team of the CM Flying Squad, police and officials of the Agriculture Department caught a tractor-trailer loaded with 120 bags of subsidised agriculture grade urea.

The urea was allegedly to be supplied to a plywood factory in Yamunanagar illegally. On the complaint of sub-inspector Rajbir Singh of the flying squad, a case was registered against the owner/dealer of the urea, Sandeep, and driver of the tractor-trailer, Afsar, both residents of Fatehpur village of Saharanpur in UP.