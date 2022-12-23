Bags of subsidised agri-grade urea seized in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, December 22
A team of the CM Flying Squad, police and officials of the Agriculture Department caught a tractor-trailer loaded with 120 bags of subsidised agriculture grade urea.
The urea was allegedly to be supplied to a plywood factory in Yamunanagar illegally. On the complaint of sub-inspector Rajbir Singh of the flying squad, a case was registered against the owner/dealer of the urea, Sandeep, and driver of the tractor-trailer, Afsar, both residents of Fatehpur village of Saharanpur in UP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries
Makes a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on...
China hospital data absent from WHO's latest covid reports, raising concern
WHO says gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities si...
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector
The unmanned aerial vehicle is detected at around 7.45am nea...