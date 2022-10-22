Bahadurgarh STF nabs two most wanted criminals from Rajasthan, Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, October 22

In a major breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF), Bahadurgarh, led by Inspector Vivek Malik, has arrested two most wanted criminals carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 each on their heads.

One of the criminals, identified as Dharampal of Mahmudpur (Sonepat), had been evading arrest for the past 37 years, while the other, identified as Dharambir alias Pradeep alias Chatku of Barhana (Jhajjar), had been giving the police a slip for the past around three months.

“Dharampal was nabbed from Faridabad while the STF team arrested Dharambir from Kotputli (Rajasthan) by conducting raids at their whereabouts following tip-offs. Dharampal has been handed over to the Rajasthan police as a case under Section 407 (Criminal breach of trust by carrier) and 420 (cheating) was registered in Jaipur in 1985,” said Malik.

He said that Dharambir worked for the notorious Naresh alias Sethi gang. “Dharambir along with Nitin alias Nona and Jora sought extortion from a businessman in Faridabad and opened several rounds of fire at his office on July 29 when the latter did not give them extortion amount. Since then, he was dodging the police to evade his arrest,” said Malik, adding that he had been handed over to Faridabad police for further investigation.