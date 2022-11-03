Bahadurgarh STF nabs two shooters of Baiyapur gang

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, November 3

The Bahadurgarh Special Task Force (STF), led by Inspector Vivek Malik, nabbed two shooters of the notorious Ram Karan Baiyapur gang active in the region. The accused have been identified as Narendra alias Neetu of Khanda village in Jhajjar district and Pawan alias Pauna of Khubru village in Sonepat district.

“Narendra was wanted in several cases of heinous crime like murder, attempt to murder, loot, snatching and carrying illegal arms. He had been evading police net for the past many months. He was apprehended from Khanda village. During interrogation, Narendra has confessed his involvement in the murder of another notorious criminal Sandeep Badwasni and in the conspiracy on the attack on a prisoner van carrying Bittu Barona, member of Badwasni gang,” said Malik.

Narendra had been active in the world of crime for the past one decade and playing a crucial role in illegal activities of the Baiyapur Gang, said Malik.

“Another gangster Pawan was arrested from Khanpur Kalan village in Sonepat district. He has been active in the world of crime for the past 12 years and was also involved in the attack on a prisoner van carrying Bittu Barona. Over 15 cases of murder, attempt to murder, loot, snatching and carrying of illegal arms have been registered against him at various police stations,” said Malik.