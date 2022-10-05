 Bajra being bought below MSP, Haryana farmers await government aid : The Tribune India

Bajra being bought below MSP, Haryana farmers await government aid

Bajra being bought below MSP, Haryana farmers await government aid

A labourer manages bajra at a grain market in Jhajjar on Tuesday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, October 4

Bajra is being procured by Hafed at the rate of Rs 1,950 per quintal at various grain markets in Jhajjar, Rewari and Mahendragarh districts.

Since the Centre announced Rs 2,350 per quintal as the minimum support price (MSP) for bajra, the farmers have been waiting for the state government’s announcement for a financial aid under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (BBY) to fill the difference between the MSP and the procurement price.

“We were confident about getting paid as per the MSP, but bajra is being procured at Rs 1,950 per quintal. The government should have announced monetary aid under the BBY before initiating the procurement process. We have no option but to wait for the aid,” said Krishan, a farmer.

Sources said the government had decided to provide monetary aid to the bajra growers under the BBY, but the announcement was yet to be announced in this respect.

As per the schedule, the Hafed had started procuring bajra from October 1, but only 278 quintals had been procured in the Rewari grain market in three days. Low procurement has triggered resentment among a section of local commission agents.

Radheshyam Mittal, president, Beopar Mandal New Grain Market, Rewari, said it seemed that the government agency was least bothered about procuring bajra of all farmers in Rewari as the procurement process in the bordering Jhajjar and Mahendragarh districts was much more than Rewari.

“The produce of many famers is being declared unfit for quality reasons. It forces the growers to sell their produce to private players at much lower rates. Why is bajra being bought in the open market when its quality is not fit for consumption?” said Mittal, adding that the government should ensure the procurement of bajra of every farmer.

Refuting the allegations, Sant Ram, District Manager, Hafed, said good-quality bajra of every farmer was being procured as per the government’s guidelines.

Narendra Yadav, secretary, market committee, Rewari, said 28 quintal bajra was bought by the Hafed yesterday, while 250 quintal had been procured today, adding that more than 1.5 lakh quintals of bajra had been bought to the open market so far.

Meanwhile, JK Abhir, Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner, said the state government was committed to paying farmers Rs 2,350 per quintal for bajra, adding that the farmers need not worry.

Produce being declared unfit

The produce of many famers is being declared unfit for quality reasons. It forces the growers to sell their produce to private players at much lower rates. Why is bajra being bought in the open market when its quality is not fit for consumption? — Radheshyam Mittal, prez, beopar mandal new grain market

#jhajjar #Mahendragarh #Minimum Support Price MSP #Rewari

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video

2
Nation

Ankita Bhandari had cried 'help me, help me'; who was the 'VIP' she was 'forced' to offer 'special services' to at Rishikesh resort?

3
J & K

Domestic help behind J-K DG (Prisons)'s murder arrested; initial probe doesn't point towards terror angle, say police

4
Ludhiana

Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam: Vigilance books OSD to ex-CM Capt Sandeep Sandhu; allegedly received financial benefit

5
J & K

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

6
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi offers Zelensky Indian mediation to end conflict with Russia

7
Trending

Video: 6 months after ex-wife Tina Dabi's 'simple' wedding, Athar Khan marries fiancee Mehreen Qazi in a lavish ceremony

8
Nation

Ten bodies spotted, four retrieved after avalanche in Uttarakhand: Mountaineering institute principal

9
Amritsar

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

10
Entertainment

With Neha Kakkar’s song O Sajna coming under fire, the issue of whether remixes are warranted is back. Experts share their take

Don't Miss

View All
Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Amritsar

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

Top News

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus

Amid Amit Shah’s J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...

‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...

5 killed after speeding car drives into Bandra-Worli accident site, ambulance also hit

5 killed after speeding car drives into Bandra-Worli accident site, ambulance also hit


Cities

View All

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in AmritsarTribune News Service Amritsar, October 4 A woman, accused of murder, was seriously injured after her father-in-law attacked he

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in Amritsar

Assembly in Session: Set up fire station in Civil Lines area, demands MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

This Dasehra festival, Ravana comes to holy city in green avatars

Amritsar MC notices to 125 for property tax scrutiny

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Kirron Kher clarifies after mask video with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann goes viral

395 dengue cases in Chandigarh so far, early rain to blame for uptick

3 more held for loan app fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 chemist moves court against fresh notice

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi L-G orders inquiry into AAP govt's free power scheme

AIIMS cracks the whip, no cellphones for OPD front-desk staff

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC yet to start fogging in slums

National Games: 25-yr-old Twinkle shines in athletics with silver

1,731 MT paddy procured in Nawanshahr mandis

Dual constitution case: Court rejects SAD plea challenging jurisdiction

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Delhi man alleges wife, daughter kidnapped by city resident

Man dupes cousin of Rs 1.69L, booked

Flying squads to check illegal inflow of paddy in region

Catching criminals to reuniting families, PCR staff doing it all

ADGP Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines’ security

ADGP Arpit Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines' security

Patiala police book DSP for 'raping' tenant

Swine flu toll mounts to 21 in Punjab

Private hospitals, labs encroach on public roads in Patiala, commuters suffer

Patiala health officials raid sweets shops, collect six samples