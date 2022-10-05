Bajra being bought below MSP, Haryana farmers await government aid

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, October 4

Bajra is being procured by Hafed at the rate of Rs 1,950 per quintal at various grain markets in Jhajjar, Rewari and Mahendragarh districts.

Since the Centre announced Rs 2,350 per quintal as the minimum support price (MSP) for bajra, the farmers have been waiting for the state government’s announcement for a financial aid under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (BBY) to fill the difference between the MSP and the procurement price.

“We were confident about getting paid as per the MSP, but bajra is being procured at Rs 1,950 per quintal. The government should have announced monetary aid under the BBY before initiating the procurement process. We have no option but to wait for the aid,” said Krishan, a farmer.

Sources said the government had decided to provide monetary aid to the bajra growers under the BBY, but the announcement was yet to be announced in this respect.

As per the schedule, the Hafed had started procuring bajra from October 1, but only 278 quintals had been procured in the Rewari grain market in three days. Low procurement has triggered resentment among a section of local commission agents.

Radheshyam Mittal, president, Beopar Mandal New Grain Market, Rewari, said it seemed that the government agency was least bothered about procuring bajra of all farmers in Rewari as the procurement process in the bordering Jhajjar and Mahendragarh districts was much more than Rewari.

“The produce of many famers is being declared unfit for quality reasons. It forces the growers to sell their produce to private players at much lower rates. Why is bajra being bought in the open market when its quality is not fit for consumption?” said Mittal, adding that the government should ensure the procurement of bajra of every farmer.

Refuting the allegations, Sant Ram, District Manager, Hafed, said good-quality bajra of every farmer was being procured as per the government’s guidelines.

Narendra Yadav, secretary, market committee, Rewari, said 28 quintal bajra was bought by the Hafed yesterday, while 250 quintal had been procured today, adding that more than 1.5 lakh quintals of bajra had been bought to the open market so far.

Meanwhile, JK Abhir, Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner, said the state government was committed to paying farmers Rs 2,350 per quintal for bajra, adding that the farmers need not worry.

