 Bajra procurement fails to take off in Haryana as crop data yet to be verified : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
Agri Minister had sought Centre’s nod to start process on Sept 20

Heaps of bajra at the Rewari grain market. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, September 20

Even though the state Agriculture Minister had sought permission from the Centre for initiating the procurement of bajra from September 20, the process could not be started today.

Anticipating procurement, farmers had brought their produce to the grain market in Rewari city, but had to sell it to private buyers for Rs 1,900-Rs 2,050 a quintal against the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,500.

So far, as per official information, over 1.13 lakh quintal of bajra has arrived at the Rewari grain market.

“I had learnt from the media that bajra procurement might start today, but was disappointed on reaching the grain market as the government has not yet initiated the process,” said Narendra, a farmer.

Samay Singh, district president, BKU (Charuni), said they had decided to observe a day-long hunger strike in the grain market tomorrow against the government for not starting procurement, despite several requests by farmers and farm unions. “It is unfortunate that the farmers are incurring losses by selling their produce at lower rates,” he added.

Narender Yadav, secretary, Market Committee Rewari, said around 7,800 quintals of bajra arrived at the grain market today, but the government had not issued procurement guidelines yet.

Agriculture Minister JP Dalal, meanwhile, said the Chief Minister had directed Hafed officials to start procurement within a day or two. “Though procurement was to start from today, it was not possible as the entire data pertaining to bajra is yet to be verified. Farmers will be extended the benefit of Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana,” he added.

Hafed to start purchase in a day or two

The Chief Minister has directed Hafed officials to start procurement within a day or two. Though procurement was to start from Wednesday, it was not possible as the entire data pertaining to bajra is yet to be verified. Farmers will be extended the benefit of Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana. — JP Dalal, Agriculture Minister

#Agriculture #Rewari

