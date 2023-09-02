Bajra selling below MSP, govt mum: Ex-CM Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 1

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said while bajra was being sold at rates lower than the minimum support price (MSP) yet again, the BJP-JJP regime was watching the plight of farmers as a mute spectator.

Hooda was at Rewari today to attend a function organised to mark the 100th birth anniversary of former Haryana minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav’s late father Rao Abhay Singh.

A book based on the life of Rao Abhay Singh was released on the occasion and the leaders highlighted his contribution to society.

Hooda expressed concern over the condition of farmers of the state. “The MSP is announced by the government before every crop season, but the announcement remains only on paper and farmers do not get full price for their crops. The MSP of bajra on paper is Rs 2,500 per quintal while it is being sold in the mandis for just Rs 1,800-1,900 per quintal, resulting in a loss of Rs 600-700 per quintal to the farmers,” said Hooda.

Pointing out that the procurement of bajra was yet to be started by the government agencies, he demanded that the government should start bajra purchase soon and compensate the farmers for the low rates.

Hooda said farmers from Sirsa to Ambala were demanding compensation for damage caused by floods, but the government was not ready to listen to them.

The former CM alleged that the farmers were being cheated in the name of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna and Bhavantar Bharpayi Yojna. “The government started these schemes to avoid MSP and the responsibility of paying compensation. While the insurance companies are making huge profits, the farmers face losses and disappointment in every season,” he stated.

