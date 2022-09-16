Bajra sells below MSP in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Farmers in the district have been forced to sell their bajra (millet) produce to private buyers at much below minimum support price (MSP).

The Union Government has fixed Rs 2,350 per quintal as MSP for bajra but it is being bought between Rs 1,750 and Rs 1,825 per quintal.

Though the arrival of 71,000 quintals bajra has so far been registered in the local grain market, the state government is yet to announce whether bajra would be procured at MSP or at a fixed amount in which the difference in the average market price and MSP would be given to the farmers registered on ‘Meri Fasal-Mera Byora’ portal similar to the last season. The government had given Rs 600 per quintal to the registered bajra growers under the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana.

Kuldeep, a farmer from Jaitpur village, said he had to sell 50 quintals of bajra to a private buyer at a rate of Rs 1,800 per quintal. “I could not have waited for the government’s decision as I needed money to buy seeds, fertiliser, diesel etc for the next crop,” he added.

Naresh Yadav of Lochabka village said he sold off his 55 quintals at Rs 1,810 per quintal as no space was available at home to store the produce.

Ashok Yadav, president, Beopar Sangh New Grain Market, said a declining trend had been witnessed in the price of bajra. “Bajra was sold at the market rate of Rs 2,000 per quintal two weeks ago on initial arrival. But now, the rates have reduced to Rs 1,790 following considerable increase in the arrival of bajra in the grain market. Many farmers are in a fix about selling their produce as the government has not yet made any announcement,” he added.

Narender Yadav, secretary, Market Committee, Rewari, said farmers were selling their produce to private buyers at Rs 1,740 to Rs 1,835 per quintal. “A total of 4,950 quintals of bajra arrived at the grain market on Wednesday,” he added.

Radheshyam Mittal, president, Beopar Mandal New Grain Market, Rewari, said the government should announce if it wants to buy bajra at MSP as farmers are eagerly waiting for it.

