Bajrang Dal activist booked in Hansi

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 3

The Hansi police have registered a first information report (FIR) against a Bajrang Dal activist Krishan Gurjar, three of his accomplices and 10-12 other persons in connection with raising provocative slogans against a community during a demonstration in Hansi town of the district yesterday.

The video of the provocative slogans went viral on social media today. Later, the Hansi administration called the persons who were part of the procession who raised slogans. They reportedly regretted their act, stating they did so in the flow of emotions and gave a written assurance that they would cooperate with the administration in maintaining law and order.

