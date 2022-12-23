Bajrang Dal members disrupt namaz at open site in Gurugram

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, December 23
Namaz row has flared up in Gurugram yet again as a group of Bajrang Dal members disrupted namaz being held at an open ground in Gurugrams’s Sector 69 today evening.
The videos of incident, which have gone viral, shows the group shooing away people who had gathered there asking them to stop holding namaz in open spaces. One of the members can been seen yelling, “This is not Udaipur; this is Gurgaon.” This person, according to sources, was also leading protests against namaz earlier. He has been identified as Amit Hindu. "These are outsiders and cannot do this,” he said. On being confronted about permission to pray at six places, he said they will not allow namaz in open anywhere.
"The CM has clearly said that namaz will not happen in open spaces and that's last word on issue,” said Praveen Saini, alias Praveen Hindustani, district coordinator of the Bajrang Dal.
