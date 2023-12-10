Balaknath: Ignore discussions on social media

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 9

Even as the BJP is yet to finalise who will be the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, social media, since the BJP’s victory in assembly polls there, has been abuzz with posts and messages on newly elected MLA from Tijara (Alwar) Balaknath Yogi, who is one of the contenders for the top post.

The BJP MP is also a mahant of Shri Baba Mast Nath Matth here. His followers and supporters in Haryana and Rajasthan are persistently posting messages on social media, predicting his elevation to the top post.

In view of such posts, Yogi through his social media accounts today called upon his followers to ignore the discussion going on about him on social media.

#BJP #Rajasthan #Rohtak #Social Media